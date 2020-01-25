Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

KSU stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

