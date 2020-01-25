Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,742,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,742,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $92.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

