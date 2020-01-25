Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,002 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 970,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,154,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

PCAR opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $615,769.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,460 shares of company stock worth $4,137,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.