Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 30,124 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,124 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.42. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

