Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,144 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,577,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

