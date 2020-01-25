Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 67,428 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

FTI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

