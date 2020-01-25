Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,639,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,091. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 152.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Zynga has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $59,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

