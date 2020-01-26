-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,206,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 507,041 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $37.34 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.