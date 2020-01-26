-$0.28 EPS Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Mongodb reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,026.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock worth $25,465,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mongodb by 7,729.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mongodb by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Mongodb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $152.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.61. Mongodb has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $184.78.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.