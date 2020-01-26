$0.41 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

