-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.86). Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UROV. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of UROV stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

