$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $929.86 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $921.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

