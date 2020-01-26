$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. Cerner’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cerner by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Cerner by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

