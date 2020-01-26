$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

KLAC stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.70.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in KLA by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KLA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

