$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Apache stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apache by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

