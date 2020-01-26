$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

THO stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after buying an additional 474,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

