$1.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $1.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $4.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.21 million, with estimates ranging from $15.12 million to $34.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

