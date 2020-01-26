101,250 Shares in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 12.66% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

XOUT opened at $28.99 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.