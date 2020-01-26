$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will post $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.60 million and the highest is $167.31 million. Global Eagle Entertainment reported sales of $160.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year sales of $659.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $661.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $670.52 million, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $673.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of ENT opened at $0.44 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.33% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.