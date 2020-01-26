19,953 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.