1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00018297 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $62.68 million and approximately $105,810.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,313 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

