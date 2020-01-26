1SG Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, 1SG has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One 1SG token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00008444 BTC on exchanges including OEX, P2PB2B, Kryptono and BitMart. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $78,014.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038025 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00330578 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002155 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,790 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, P2PB2B, OEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

