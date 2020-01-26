$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $11.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

RS stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

