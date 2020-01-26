$224.60 Million in Sales Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post sales of $224.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $406.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Timkensteel by 205.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timkensteel by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Timkensteel by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timkensteel by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $301.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61. Timkensteel has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.41.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.