254,500 Shares in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.23% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Summit Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $8,123,851.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,278.28 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

