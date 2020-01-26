28,810 Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Colfax by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFX opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Colfax’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

