$29.59 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $29.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.05 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $117.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.56 billion to $120.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.22 billion to $124.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

