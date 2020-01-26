$293.57 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post sales of $293.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.90 million and the highest is $297.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

LIVN stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 284,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after buying an additional 201,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

