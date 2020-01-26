$293.57 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post sales of $293.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.90 million and the highest is $297.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.
LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.
LIVN stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 284,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after buying an additional 201,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
