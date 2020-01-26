$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report $3.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $3.99 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.08 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 388,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 165,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

