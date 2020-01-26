$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Waste Management stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $121.93.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.