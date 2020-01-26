$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to post $3.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the lowest is $3.96 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 274,021 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 37.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.36. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

