324,327 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 324,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after acquiring an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.48 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

