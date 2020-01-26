32,625 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,724,000 after purchasing an additional 595,691 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 197,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

