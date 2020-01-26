$397.44 Million in Sales Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will report $397.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.64 million and the lowest is $395.00 million. Integra Lifesciences reported sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

