$397.58 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will report $397.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $401.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $387.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 598.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $21,810,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.