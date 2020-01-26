3DCoin (3DC) Price Down 6% This Week

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $471,822.00 and $317.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,070,894 coins and its circulating supply is 69,781,200 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.