$514.97 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $514.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.78 million and the lowest is $507.94 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $530.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

PLCE opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply