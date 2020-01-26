$514.97 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $514.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.78 million and the lowest is $507.94 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $530.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

PLCE opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

