$645.72 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $645.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.30 million. Align Technology posted sales of $534.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Align Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Align Technology by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $269.98 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.05.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

