$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $7.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.33 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $28.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.04 billion to $28.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

NYSE:ARW opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $16,336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 138,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

