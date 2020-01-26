$80.28 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $80.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the highest is $81.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $319.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $80,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $736,546. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $941.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

