$836.69 Million in Sales Expected for LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will post sales of $836.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $865.90 million. LSC Communications reported sales of $939.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 91.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 1,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 473.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

LKSD stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. LSC Communications has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.71.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

