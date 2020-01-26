$9.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $9.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.47 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $39.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.70 billion to $39.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.93 billion to $39.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

MGA stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Magna International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Magna International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Magna International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

