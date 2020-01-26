$906.83 Million in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $906.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $895.24 million and the highest is $928.80 million. Brunswick posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

BC opened at $62.44 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brunswick by 782.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 147,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.