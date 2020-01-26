$95.60 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report sales of $95.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.40 million and the highest is $95.80 million. InterDigital Wireless posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year sales of $312.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $312.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $320.45 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $334.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,328,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $74.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

