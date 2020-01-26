$951.50 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce sales of $951.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $947.80 million and the highest is $953.80 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $899.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 15,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,443,966.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,871,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,565,857.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

