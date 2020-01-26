$969.06 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce sales of $969.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $969.88 million and the lowest is $968.29 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $862.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

