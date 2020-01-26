$970,000.00 in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $148.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.38 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.51 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $49.10 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

