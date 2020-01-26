$992.52 Million in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post sales of $992.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $1.00 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of LSTR opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

