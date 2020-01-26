ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Reaches $0.10

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $56.15 million and $37.26 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, Bit-Z and TOPBTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003864 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028219 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,003,278,740 coins and its circulating supply is 555,416,914 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com.

ABBC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, DragonEX, IDAX, Coinsuper, DOBI trade, TOPBTC, RightBTC, BitForex, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

