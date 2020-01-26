Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 245,585 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT opened at $90.40 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

